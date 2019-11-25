Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran identifies terror groups links in Kermanshah

The governor of Iran’s western Kermanshah Province said Sunday rioters affiliated to terrorist groups such as Daesh, PJAK and the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) have been identified in the province.

- Official: Iran’s annual trade with EEU to hit $15b

The 280-million-population market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) with an $800 billion worth economic capacity is full of opportunities for Iran, said Managing Director of Aras Free Trade Zone Mohsen Nariman on Sunday, adding that his country’s annual trade with the union is expected to reach $15 billion.

- Ministry: Terror sponsors must stop blaming Iran for own-created problems

Iran dismissed as baseless and bogus allegations leveled against the Islamic Republic at a session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2019 in Bahrain.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Ankara launches anti-PKK operation in Eastern region

Turkey has launched a large-scale anti-terror operation in the eastern part of the country, the Turkish interior ministry says.

- Angry Lebanese burn U.S., Zionist flags

Hundreds of people demonstrated Sunday near the U.S. Embassy outside Beirut against what they are calling America’s intervention in Lebanon’s affairs.

- Iran’s Safi wins title at ITF Junior World Tennis Tour

Meshkatolzahra Safi from Iran has claimed a gold medal at the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour girls singles at Nairobi Club.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Terror breeders cannot attribute problems to Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that countries which have been generating and spreading terrorism and extremism cannot attribute the self-inflicted problems to Iran.

- “Remember Maryam Mirzakhani” at Tehran exhibition

“Remember Maryam Mirzakhani”, an exhibition of graphic designs held in Italy in 2108 to commemorate the Iranian mathematical genius Maryam Mirzakhani, is currently underway in her homeland Tehran.

- Branko Ivankovic linked with Team Melli: report

Branko Ivankovic has been reportedly linked with a move to Iran national football team as a replacement for Marc Wilmots, who is in danger of losing his job after a string of poor results with Team Melli.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov’t paying new subsidies after gasoline price hike

Since the government got the ball rolling on gasoline price reform on Nov. 15, by rationing and raising the price of fuel by at least 50%, officials such as Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh have declared that revenues earned from the new fuel price hike, in their entirety, would be redistributed among the people.

- Anti-Iran allegations at Manama confab denounced

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected allegations made against Iran by several Arab countries during the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, describing their statements as "worthless".

- Economic, political climate will govern Forex market stability

Except for brief volatility in the first weeks of the new fiscal year (started March 2019), the currency market has seen relatively stability throughout the year.

