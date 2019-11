The museum features 90-square meter-area nestled at a rock climbing sports complex in Hamedan, Head of Hamedan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Committee Alireza Gohari said.

He added that the museum that is under construction will include photos of Hamedan mountain climbers over the past 80 years.

Jalal Cheshmeh-Ghasabani who has conquered Mount Everest twice is from Hamedan.

