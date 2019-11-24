Foreign reporters visited Iran

The Foreign Press and Media Department at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance released a list of press visas which were issued for non-resident foreign media reporters in November, according to a statement released Sunday evening.

In November, a total of 43 foreign media correspondents and news personnel affiliated to 22 media from 10 countries were granted press visas.

This has been continued for the past months and the visas have been issued for news personnel and foreign media representatives, including news agencies, radio and television, newspapers and magazines, news websites, documentaries and various newsgroups.

News and video coverage in different occasions and news programs such as documentary preparation, news and video reporting, interviews as well as tours around the country to prepare tourism reports and present ancient and historical monuments of Iran as the most important reasons for requesting newsgroups and teams, and foreign media are among responsibility of the department.

Currently, there are about 150 international media outlets with active offices operating in Iran, and other media outlets that do not have offices in Iran are granted long-term business licenses on request.

