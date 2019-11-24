Growing trend of health ecosystem in Iran

Also among the achievements of Iran so far is that it is ranked 8 in biotechnology and 12 in biomaterials, the report said.

The Global Innovation Index Annual Report examines the status of innovation in a subject area along with the ranking of countries and discusses the perspectives and challenges of innovation in that area. The report of the World Health Innovation Index 2019 examines the medical innovation in the Islamic Republic of Iran for the first time in an independent chapter.

The health innovation ecosystem of our country has been one of the highlights of this chapter of the Global Innovation Index report.

The report, referring to the expanding health sector innovation ecosystem in Iran, is backed by a dynamic set of policies, incentives and regulatory agencies and noted that in Iran's health innovation ecosystem, appropriate synergies between policies and regulation are shaped and formulated and at the same time, supply and demand for health innovation has been supported.

According to the World Innovation Index in 2019, innovation on the supply side of innovation has provided the opportunity for endogenous innovations in the health sector, where conventional solutions (import of medicines and medical equipment) have been expensive and sometimes difficult due to sanctions.

The report cites Iran's position on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) and stated that the average life expectancy in Iran has risen from 51.1 in the 1980s to 76.2 years in 2018, with a significant 25-year increase in the past three decades.

Health technology ecosystem

According to the report, science, technology and innovation development efforts to transform the health sector have led to a synergy between human capital supply, technological innovation and the ecosystem of innovation.

Advanced medical innovations are expanding through expanding medical education, supporting research and development in universities, corporations, policy-making, and the ecosystem supporting innovation.

The Health Innovation Ecosystem in Iran is supported by 19,300 faculty members; 65 faculty members of the University of Medical Sciences; 37,450 scientific publications; and 1,859 patent applications per year and has a high capacity to host complex health research.

An efficient and distributed network of medical universities throughout the country is responsible for medical education as well as research on regional health and disease issues. The network provides Iranians with primary health care in 100 percent of urban and 98 percent of rural areas.

Expanding Entrepreneurship in the Health Sector

A wide variety of actors play an important role in Iran's health innovation ecosystem, which is highlighted in this report.

It also has more than 1,100 knowledge-based companies, 739 research centers including the Pasteur Institute, the Razi Institute and the National Research Institute of Genetics and Biotechnology, 4 Science and Technology Parks, and 78 dedicated health business growth centers, plus 27 parks and 68 affiliate development centers of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, which is active in the health-related fields, is another area that has been highlighted by the Global Innovation Report on Health Innovation in Iran.

