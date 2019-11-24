US officials' stance on Iran developments shows their immaturity

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Ramin Mehmanparast touched on the US officials' stance on the recent developments in Iran, and said that the US has been at the forefront of illegal interferences in many countries, including Iran, over the past 40 years.

He noted that the European countries, the Zionist regime and a number of regional countries as well as the counter-revolutionary groups, including the MKO, exploited the protests to manifest their intentions and sparked riots.

The expert said that Iran's political independence after the revolution has had a major impact on the regional equations and has caused a special sensitivity to Iran.

"Indeed, one of the reasons for Iran's 40-year sanctions is that it is an important and influential country," Mehmanparast said.

Many of our domestic problems are rooted in foreign interferences because countries that think their interests in Iran have been cut off and lost are trying to create chaos and exert pressure on Iran, he said, adding that domestic issues are influencing foreign policy.

Mehmanparast, also a former foreign ministry spokesman, said that showcasing the chaos in Iran is being pursued by the Americans, adding that their pressures are working and "so we have to work to the extent that security and stability will prevail in the country in a bid to prevent the enemies to take advantage and exploit the situation.

Political analysts said that after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the US had seized every opportunity to undermine stability in Iran, adding that the US governments followed different methods to undermine stability in Iran. However, the current US administration is pursuing unusual approaches aimed at destabilizing Iran.

