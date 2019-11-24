Iran hosts Grand Silk Road Calligraphy Exhibition

Referring to the 40th UNESCO General Conference, he said in the opening days of the 40th UNESCO General Conference, a meeting of Ministers of Science of different countries was held and Mansour Gholami, Minister of Science, Research and Technology, attended the event and met with officials at UNESCO including UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

During the meeting with UNESCO's Director-General, the Minister of Science spoke of the Islamic Republic's readiness to assist scientific development and support for the elimination of scientific inequality and noted that Iran could provide countries with a scholarship which the proposal was welcomed. Gholami also invited Azoulay to travel to Iran.

The UNESCO-Iran National Commission Secretary-General went on to say that the meeting also presented a report on the performance of the Iranian National Commission, including the hosting of the 6th Silk Road Summit in Hamadan.

Ayoubi pointed to the new set of activities of the National Commission of UNESCO-Iran, adding that Sanandaj and Bandar Abbas known as creative cities in Iran.

Seven cities are regarded as learning cities and four cities as creative cities which are suitable for setting up UNESCO clubs in Iran, he said while emphasizing that all these activities were honored by the UNESCO Director-General.

