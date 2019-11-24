Spox: Terrorist-creating states should avoid attributing self-made problems to Iran

He added that these states are unable to attribute self-created problems to Iran by using distraction.

The countries that back up terrorism, as well as extremism, interfere with domestic affairs of some states by abusing good neighborly relations and weaken the regional security through alien forces, he underscored.

Military invasion of Yemen under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and killing tens of thousands of innocent citizens as well as destroying the infrastructures of the country along with resorting to colonized moves aiming at overthrowing legitimate governments and establishing puppet regimes will be unforgettable, the official pointed out.

He called on the states to leave out delusion and to admit truths as well as to hold collective talks and collaboration for maintaining stability and security alongside the regional development.

The Middle East's Premier Security Summit was held in Bahrain during 22–24 November.

