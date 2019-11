There are 4,600 knowledge-based companies, 6,000 startups, and 30 research funds in Iran, he said.

There are many accelerators and active innovation centers in various fields in Iran, he underlined.

Presently, trafficking of science-based products in Iran is among major concerns, as these Iranian companies have achieved significant progress in various scientific fields, he said.

