Nakhchivan stresses expanding cultural ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian consular general in Nakhchivan Ahmad Hosseini, Gadimova described as important establishing relations with East and West Azarbaijan provinces.

She expressed readiness for reviewing and implementing agreements in cultural and art fields.

Referring to her recent visit to Tabriz, northeastern Iran and participating in the programs for choosing the city as the tourism capital of the Islamic World, she hailed the efforts made by Iran in the cultural, social and women fields.

Meanwhile, Hosseini pointed to various cooperation grounds between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Iran in the cultural field.

He extended readiness for promoting cooperation in the future and implementing cultural and art programs in line with people's interests.

