Smart Tehran Program nominated for 2019 City Award

According to World Smart City Awards, STP together with Bristol, Curitiba, Montevideo, Seoul and Stockholm are among the six nominees for the City Award.

The World Smart City Awards (WSCA) is one of the most important activities of this global event, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized based on innovation, relevance, impact, scope of implementation, citizen engagement, co-creation, inclusivity, feasibility, replicability, multi-stakeholder collaboration, among other aspects, according to its official website.

WSCA announced that over 450 companies from 54 countries presented their programs, projects, achievements, ideas and strategies in the field of developing smart cities.

In the meantime, the 2019 City Award was one of the main programs of Smart City Expo which was held in Barcelona, Spain on November 19-21.

Over 25,000 visitors visited Smart City Expo World Congress and more than 400 lecturers from 700 cities and 140 countries exchanged their views in the congress.

The City Award considers a global strategy developed by a city that combines projects, initiatives, and policy implementations in 2 or more urban fields. These fields are described in the topics section.

It rewards a city for its innovation, collaboration and sustainability strategies. Evaluation will include the proven impact to date.

