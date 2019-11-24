Reconstructed skull of two-million-year-old elephant unveiled

Director of Zanjan University's information center told IRNA that the reconstructed fossil was unveiled to mark national day of fossil on October 25.

Fragments of the two-million-year-old fossil have been found in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardebil in September, but work on its reconstruction was undertaken by Zanjan University, Ali Sepehri said.

After final works on the skull fossil, it will be put on display at a museum in Ardebil, Sepehri added.

Based on an opinion of Professor Majid Mirzaei Ata-Abadi from Zanjan University, the skull fossil is of Mastodon family which had been three meters in height and ten tons in weight.

