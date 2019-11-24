Italy, Japan architects to take part in repair of Nat'l Museum of Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Jebrail Nogandeh said that National Museum of Iran has had extensive cooperation with the Italian and Japanese National Museums.

Italy had presented its proposal for repairing the ancient National Museum of Iran, he added.

He noted that Japan and Italy are among those countries which are supposed to participate in repairment of the National Museum of Iran.

Nogandeh said that Iran has a record of 60-year close cooperation with Italy in cultural heritage.

Nogandeh said rich Iranian culture and civilization attracted many Iranian and non-Iranian archeologists to discover the layers of civilization and the world cultural heritage.

He said that cooperation on the cultural heritage served to develop amicable ties and friendship among the governments and politicians.

There is a good prospect in the two countries' all-out relations that can be regarded as a flawless role model for other societies, he noted.

The National Museum of Iran is located in Tehran, Iran.

It is an institution formed of two complexes; the Museum of Ancient Iran and the Museum of the Islamic Era, which were opened in 1937 and 1972, respectively.

The institution hosts historical monuments dating back through preserved ancient and medieval Iranian antiquities, including pottery vessels, metal objects, textile remains, and some rare books and coins.

It also includes a number of research departments, categorized by different historical periods and archaeological topics.

