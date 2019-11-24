Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Iranian Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Saturday warned regional countries of a “crushing response” if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran.

- Iran’s seven-month steel output nearly 12m tons

- Iranian major steelmakers cast 11.923 million tons of steel ingots during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21- October 22).

- Tehran raps US for obstructing Iran’s medicine import

- Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht lashed out at Washington’s economic terrorism against his country, reminding that Tehran is facing hardships to import needed food and medication at the same time that it is banned from selling oil.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Saturday warned regional countries of dire consequences if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran.

- ‘U.S. occupying Syria oil wells, looting resources’

- Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari says the United States has been occupying the country's oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington's act of theft.

- Iran’s karate athlete becomes world grand winner

- Iranian karate athlete Sajad Ganjzadeh has become the world’s Grand Winner in the Male Kumite +84kg.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran Symphony Orchestra to observe Sacred Defense

- The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will observe the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war by performing a piece composed by Loris Tjeknavorian for the event that is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

- Iran have a long football history: Engin Firat

- Newly-appointed Moldova coach Engin Firat says he likes to play Iran national football team in a friendly match since Team Melli have a long history in football.

- The first vice president said on Saturday that Iran will give a harsh response if it is proven that regional countries stoked unrest in Iran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Fuel price hike drives people toward public transportation

- Since the government rationed and raised the price of gasoline on Nov. 15, the public transportation fleet in Tehran has served 20% more passengers, Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi said.

- Banks increasing deposits

- More than 22,630.7 trillion rials ($191 billion) in deposits were held by banks and credit institutions during the month to August 22, according to a Central Bank of Iran report.

- Carmakers’ losses exceed $830 million in six months

- Iranian car companies have incurred losses to the tune of 100 trillion rials ($833.2 million) in the first half of the current fiscal year (started March 21), secretary of Iran Vehicle Makers Association says.

