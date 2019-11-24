West uses human rights to isolate countries: Iran rights council

Majid Tafreshi, Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights of the Judiciary, said that human rights is used as a tool by the western states to isolate other countries.

He said that Iran’s representatives answered questions at Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations.

According to the Iranian official, other countries are using human rights against other sovereign states.



He mentioned that Iran is keen on tackling human rights abuses in the country.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish