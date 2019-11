Kermanshah Province Governor General Hushang Bazvand says members of the Daesh terrorist group as well as other anti-revolutionary groups were arrested following the recent unrest in the country that followed a sudden sharp rise in petrol prices.

Many shops and stores were looted and burnt across Iran during wave of unrest in the country that started last week after the government rose petrol prices.

