CBI’s governor stresses on moving towards sustaining economic stability

Abdul Nasser Hemmati wrote in a note on his Instagram page that one week ago, the previously anticipated currency market fluctuation, which he mentioned in two of his previous posts, raised concerns for the public.

The governor of Central Bank of Iran stated that these concerns stemmed from inaccurate analysis and unawareness of the central bank's status and its market-making power, rather than being rooted in real economic variables.

He said the Iranian people, who have always been the central bank's backbone, as well as the government in regulating the country's economic situation, continue to be a backbone for the central bank to fulfill its commitment and will continue to do so in the future.

Hemmati reiterated that the great nation of Iran would pass through this difficult and sensitive period by relying on God the Almighty.

