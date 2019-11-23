Semnan University among top universities in physics

Seifollah Sa'deddin told reporters in Semnan that 31 Iranian universities were present in the ranking in the scientific courses of biology, physics, psychology and clinical sciences.

Based on the ranking, University of Semnan stood 12th among the 31 Iranian universities, he said, noting that the academic center managed to stand above University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University.

Princeton University, Cambridge University, Stanford University, Harvard University, Chicago University and MIT were among the top ten universities in the world based on Times ranking 2020.

University of Semnan stands 11th in terms of science and research in Iran.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish