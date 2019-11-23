12 Iranian professors among most cited researchers in world

According to the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC), Mohammad Javad Dehqani, head of the database, noted that "Clarivate Analytics (ISI) annually introduces the world's most highly cited researchers. The list includes a group of social science and science researchers who have been able to receive the largest number of citations during the past decade.

He added that the researchers were selected based on their work in 21 subject areas and researchers working in several fields simultaneously (Cross-Field) were also classified under a separate field.

Dehqani noted that to be among the list of top researchers, all the recent 10-year scientific activities at the international level, including the number of articles, citations, cited articles, are reviewed.

In addition, issues such as adherence to ethics in research, adherence to acceptable levels of self-citation and returned articles are effective in selecting a researcher from the list of top researchers, according to the head of the Islamic World Science Citation Database.

The number of researchers selected from one discipline to another is due to the difference in the total number of researchers in the disciplines, said Dehqani, who underlined that approximately 6,200 researchers were selected as top researchers in 2019.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish