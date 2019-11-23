Iran's stance in supporting Palestine always transparent

He made the remarks in a meeting with a number of leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements in Damascus on Saturday.

"The issue of Palestine is the main issue of the Islamic world," he said, noting that resistance of Palestinians against the occupying regime will pave the way for the collapse of the usurper regime.

Human catastrophes carried out in Gaza Strip indicate the Zionist regime's concern about its diminishing existence and rapid destruction of the faked regime, he said.

Characterizing 'Deal of Century' as a plot for taking away the identity of the Palestinian nation, he said the way to counter it is sticking to ideals of Palestine until the freedom of the Holy Quds.

Ahmad Fouad, a leader of Palestinian groups, said during the meeting that the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been based on decisive and unchangeable support to Palestine.

"Palestine resistance groups consider US oppressive sanctions against Iran as a result of its all-out support to the Palestinians and resistance movement," he said.

