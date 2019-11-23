Iranian movie to be screened in "Istanbul Crime and Punishment Film Festival"

The festival is to screen a total of 59 short and feature films, of which 49 films will vie for awards under four sections of international feature films, justice scale, international short films and selected short films of Sabanci.

Iranian film 'Sorkhpust' directed by Nima Javidi in which Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar and Setareh Pesyani will compete with seven other films from Austria, Tunisia, France, Hungary, Qatar, Lebanon, Slovakia, Belgium and Algeria in the main section.

Secretary of the Crime and Punishment Film Festival said that this year's event focusing on virtual justice discusses digital world and way of spreading justice and fulfilling legal regulations in the virtual world.

The objective of the event which is to end on November 28 is to screen films with criminal, punishment and justice genres to help promote understanding about human rights, solidarity and democracy in the society.

Last year, Iranian film 'Dorsaj' directed by Pouya Badkoubeh was screened in the competition section of the festival.

