Poland universities to cooperate with Amir Kabir University in water, energy fields

Speaking on the sidelines of Polish ambassador visit to the Amirkabir University of Technology, Amir Golrou said due to the fact that Amir Kabir University has good record of activities in the scientific and research fields, the Polish ambassador has shown interest in establishing cooperation with this university in the field environment by emphasizing on agriculture.

He noted that the Polish ambassador has expressed his readiness to cooperate with Amir Kabir University in the field of agriculture.

Both sides also voiced readiness to establish cooperation with Amir Kabir University in the field of textile, Golrou added.

Golrou went on to say that Polish professors and researchers are planning to attend the upcoming nanofiber workshop which is slated to be held in Amir Kabir University.

The Amirkabir University of Technology, formerly called Tehran Polytechnic, is a public research university located in Tehran, Iran.

AUT was the first established technical university in Iran, and is referred to as the "Mother of Engineering Universities".

