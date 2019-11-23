Iran to equip Dena destroyer with VLS system

Regarding those ships which do the operation in the depth of the sea, Khanzadi said that it is essential that they could defend themselves and respond to enemies.

So the number of weapons, especially the number of missiles they carry, is significant, he added.

Naturally, a ship should fight with targets at the surface and flying objects.

When systems are equipped with VLS, more space will be provided for loading missiles, he noted.

He went on to say that all Iranian navy warships will be equipped with the Dena system.

Missiles Launched from vertical launchers are to fight cruise missiles and thunderbird Platforms, he added.

A vertical launching system (VLS) is an advanced system for holding and firing missiles on mobile naval platforms, such as surface ships and submarines. Each vertical launch system consists of a number of cells, which can hold one or more missiles ready for firing.

Typically, each cell can hold a number of different types of missiles, allowing the ship flexibility to load the best set for any given mission. Further, when new missiles are developed, they are typically fitted to the existing vertical launch systems of that nation, allowing existing ships to use new types of missiles without expensive rework.

When the command is given, the missile flies straight up long enough to clear the cell and the ship, and then turns on course.

