Iranian Coroner's Office, Belarus Judicial research committee vow to cooperate

Head of Coroner's Office Abbas Masjedi Arani, who is in Belarus with an Iranian delegation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Shved on cooperation in the field of Coroner's Office activities.

During the meeting in Minsk, capital of Belarus, the two sides exchanged views on joint activities and expressed the hope for the development of scientific cooperation.

Exchanging data and information, holding joint workshops and training courses, development of modern technologies, in-service training and promotion of professional skills in the forensic activities were among contents of the MoU.

The Belarus committee was established in 2013 and is working directly under the supervision of the Belarus president.

1391**2050

