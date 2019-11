Alessandro Fercino came to Ayatollah Mohammad-Mahdi Hosseini Hamedani and converted to Islam.

Fercino was a catholic Christian before converting to Shia Islam. Ayatollah Hosseini-Hamedani gave Fercino an English translation of the Holy Quran as a gift.

Quite a number of people from different religions have converted to Islam in Ayatollah Hosseini-Hamedani's office.

9417**2050

