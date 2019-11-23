US government has no respect for democratic principles: Spox

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to the US' sanctioning Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi.

A brief look at the record of the present administration of the US reveals that they have pressured the mangers of many big social networks, including Twitter, to cut the opposing voices, a fact that shows their political approach toward an open internet environment, he added.

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday that it has added Azari-Jahromi's name to the sanction list. They said they have sanctioned him because he has had a role in censoring internet access in the past few days.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish