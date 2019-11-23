Ganjzadeh, Iranian heavyweight Karateka best in world

"The 2019 Karate 1-Premier League will conclude in Madrid (Spain) from November 29 to December 1. After six thrilling events, the 2019 Karate 1-Premier League comes to an end in Madrid where the Grand Winners will be confirmed.

The closing tournament of the season will crown the Best of the Best of the year and will determine the next athletes to wear the special karategi with the golden embroidery," wrote the official website of the

The website wrote Sajjad Ganjzadeh of Iran recovers the title in Male Kumite +84kg after one year away of the karategi with the golden embroidery.

The Grand Winner in 2017 reclaims the honor after leading the standings of the category following a convincing performance throughout the season. The Iranian karateka who is the current World Championships runner-up has won two gold medals this year, in Shanghai and Rabat.

The ceremony to honor the Grand Winners of 2019 will be celebrated in January 2020 during the Karate 1-Premier League Paris.

There are two other Iranians as candidates of other weight categories: Bahman Asgari (-75kg) and Zabiholla Poursheib (-84kg). To win the title, they need to have the best performance in Madrid competitions.

