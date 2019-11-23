Enemies have created obstacles for import of food and medicines

Speaking in the ceremony to sign MoU for building 20,000 small solar power plants, he said that the enemies have intensified sanctions against Iran.

He added that Iranian government has put on the agenda some project for construction of houses and setting up solar energy plants.

Earlier, Nobakht said that the US was begging for talks with Iran in recent months, adding that the reason why it makes such a demand is that they know that Iranian governing system is much stronger than they thought.

Noting that the US has been deceived by the false slogans of the hypocrites, he added that now the US administration has declared several times that it is ready for talks and this is indicative of the country's high capabilities in all fields, including economy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish