Danish envoy terms Iran, Denmark artists' cooperation as very productive

Annan made the remarks on Thursday in an unveiling ceremony of a joint music album, In Absentia, in the Niavaran Cultural Center, northern Tehran.

The album is composed by Fouzieh Majd and Amir-Mahyar Tafreshipour. Some pieces of the album were played in the ceremony.

Before the performance, the head of the Niavaran Cultural Center, Abbas Sajjadi, hoped that the musical group would take home good memories from Iran.

Sajjadi said that music is a global language and even may not need any words at all.

The ambassador of Denmark said in the ceremony that despite numerous insecurities in the region, cooperation between artists of the two countries rises.

Accordign to the composer, "In Absentia" is a based on music found in northeastern Iran, specifically in Birjand and Ghayen. People of the region call them "Faraghi", which mean "related to loneliness and separation" in Farsi and its dialects. Men and women of the region sing the pieces that focus on loneliness and separation.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish