Envoy urges Iran, Turkey to resist Europe pressures

According to the Iranian diplomatic mission's report, Farazmand held a meeting with chairman of Albayrak Group Ahmet Albayrak and its managing director Ömer Bolat.

Speaking to Turkish media, he said Iran and Turkey enjoy strong ties since their leaders and senior officials support these strong relations.

Commenting on recent protests in Iran, he said despite the fact that it was a plot hatched by enemies against Iran, but there is no problem now.

He noted that some media are being misused by receiving financial support from the US and some Western countries.

We consider such measures as economic war and terrorism against Iran, Farazmand said.

He further noted that the Turkish public opinion has so far observed defeat of US plots.

If the US conspiracy against any of the countries in the region succeeds, its consequences will spread to other countries as well, he reiterated.

