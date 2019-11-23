Iran documentary 'The Last Supper' screened in Tokyo

‘The Last Supper’, which narrates the miseries of Christians in Syria following the outbreak of deadly violence and crisis in the Arab country, competed with films from Switzerland, Poland, Slovakia and the US.

The film particularly focuses on the area of Jaramana in Damascus and the Christian historical village of Ma'loula, near Damascus in Syria.

It was translated into Japanese by Iran's Cultural attache office in Japan in the form of subtitles.

The program was attended by more than 100 students from various majors, especially students of Persian, Arabic and Turkish languages.

The film has won several awards from international film festivals including the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in India.

