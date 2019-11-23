Japanese envoy says pleased with living in Iran

The ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Zia Hashemi.

Mitsugu Saitu, the career diplomat who has served in the other states of the Persian Gulf region including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, said that Iranian people take part in general election to elect members of parliament and the president in the presidential election indicating that democracy in Iran is more serious than the other regional countries.

He added that he will do his best to connect Japanese media Kyodo and NHK to IRNA in a bid to develop media cooperation.

The Japanese diplomat underlined the important mission of IRNA to introduce realities about Iran to the world.

Saitu also expressed regret for Western media not paying attention to the realities of Iran.

Meanwhile, Hashemi cited IRNA's election as the president of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), saying that the grounds have been prepared for promoting regional and international cooperation of the Iranian and Japanese media more than ever.

He added that media like IRNA and Kyodo can play major role in promoting relations between two countries.

IRNA is ready to maintain cooperation with Japanese media, he reiterated.

Hashemi criticized the US intervention in Iran's domestic affairs, saying that a number of the US officials including the secretary of state in an undiplomatic move supported violence acts and in Iran and provoking violence in Iran.

On November 8, members of OANA elected IRNA as the next president for the Organization.

Founded in 1961, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies aims to secure free and direct exchange of news among the news agencies of the region.

OANA member states have 56% of the GDP, about 50% of the trade, more than 60% of territorial waters, and more than 25% of air transport of the world.

OANA says it shares 2/3 information circulation in the world.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish