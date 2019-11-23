Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 23

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over fuel protests

- Iran began restoring internet access in the capital Tehran and a number of provinces on Thursday, news agencies said, after a five-day- long nationwide shutdown meant to help contain violent protests against fuel price hikes.

- Iran’s daily electricity exports at 1,400 MW

- Iran’s total daily electricity exports to neighboring countries stands at 1,400 megawatts (MW).

- Iranian forces stage final phase of air defense drills

- The Iranian air defense units on Friday staged the final phase of a large-scale joint military exercise in the northern parts of the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranians rally as sedition defeated

- Tens of thousands rallied in several Iranian cities on Friday in a show of support for the Islamic Republic following foreign-backed riots during which public property was destroyed, banks and gas stations were torched and security forces and police were attacked by armed hooligans and thugs.

- Syria censures Turkish aggression

- Damascus has strongly condemned "criminal acts of aggression" perpetrated by Turkish military forces against Syrian people in the aftermath of a cross-border incursion into the northern part of the Arab country, calling on the international community to force Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the measures.

- Iran U-23 fall short against Qatar in Friendly

- Iran U-23 football team lost to Qatar U-23 team 2-1 in a friendly match on Thursday in Doha.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- “Rona, Azim’s Mother” wins UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award at APSA

- “Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, won the Cultural Diversity Award under the Patronage of UNESCO at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, Australia, the organizers announced on Thursday.

- Persepolis suffer fourth defeat in 11 matches: IPL

- Persepolis's crisis worsened Friday with a 1-0 loss against Naft Masjed Soleyman, the titleholders’ fourth defeat in 11 Iran Professional League (IPL) games.

- Iran to hold permanent expo to promote domestic production

- Iranian industry, mining and trade minister said a permanent exhibition is going to be established to promote domestic production and indigenizing of the country’s industrial needs, IRIB reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE market cap at three-year high

- Total market capitalization of Tehran Stock Exchange reached 11,200 trillion rials ($95 billion) by the end of seventh fiscal month to October 22, the highest since the beginning of fiscal 2016-17.

- CSDI: Securities atop stock market sectors

- Financial securities topped the stock market sectors in terms of trade value in the month to October 22, according to a report by the Central Securities Depository of Iran.

- CNG consumption jumps

Following the government last week to raise gasoline prices by 200%, compressed natural gas consumption has risen by 2 million cubic meters a day since November 15, head of CNG department at the state-run National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said.

