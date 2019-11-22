US imposes sanctions on Iran's IT minister

Jahromi who has taken major steps in line with combating corruption in the field of communications since he became minister was blacklisted under the excuse of cutting Internet access.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin also claimed that cutting Internet access in Iran was aimed at neutralizing anti-government protests.

That's for the same reason that the Iranian minister was sanctioned, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Americans' enmity with the Iranian minister is the West's technological inability in the face of the Iranians' technological know-how, noting that Azari-Jahromi has played a crucial role in creating instruments for circumventing sanctions and using anti-filters and promoted Iran's capability in monitoring, restricting and blocking Internet.

Based on OFAC's decision today, US' citizens or companies with 50 percent of share belonging to the Americans will not be allowed to do trade with Azari-Jahromi.

