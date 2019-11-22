Iran embassy complains to Ofcom against adversary UK-based TV channels

Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted on Friday that in a formal letter, the Iranian Embassy in London has filed a complaint with the Ofcom against the Persian-language UK-based TV channels, including Iran International, BBC Persian and Manoto TV channels, for their politically-motivated misreporting on the recent development in Iran and urging for widespread violence against the Iranian civilian institutions.

The Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom, is the UK government-approved regulatory and competition authority for the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries of the United Kingdom. Ofcom has wide-ranging powers across the television, radio, telecoms and postal sectors.

Recent violent demonstrations in Iran that took place after the government increased petrol prices have risen the issue of what to do to prevent violence while respect people’s right to protest.

Riots by a small number who had taken advantage of legitimate public protests against the government's gas price hike plan in Iran were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement to step in to stop saboteurs.

**** Iran's UK envoy: Rioters failure due to lack of support by people

The ambassador of Iran to United Kingdom on Nov 21 wrote in a Twitter message that the organized nuclei of the riots that destroyed a lot of public property failed because they were not supported by the people.

"Organized armed rioters attacked hundreds of banks, gas stations even emergency centers and ambulances under the false cover of supporting social and economic demands of people," Hamid Baeedinejad tweeted.

Baeedinejad added, "They had larger plans to attack infrastructure. But they failed because received no support from people."

*** Ambassador condemns US envoy anti-Iran tweet

Iran's Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad on Nov 21 slammed his US counterpart's anti-Iran Twitter messge about Iranian people's livelihood and economic situation, describing it as "shameful".

"US' ambassador in Britain's tweets that Iranians deserve a better life is quite shameful," Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter er account on Wednesday.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish