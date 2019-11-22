Iranian People Rally in Support of Gov't, Condemnation of Riots

Recent violent demonstrations in Iran that took place after the government increased petrol prices have risen the issue of what to do to prevent violence while respect people’s right to protest.

Riots by a small number who had taken advantage of legitimate public protests against the government's gas price hike plan in Iran were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement to step in to stop saboteurs.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians in Abadan, Boroujerd, Mashad, Shahre Rey, Mahshahr, Damghan, Khorramshahr and Islamshahr on Friday poured to the streets to stress support for the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and voice opposition to the rioters and enemies.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the rioters and enemies who masterminded the unrests in Iran, and called on the government to tighten control on the prices of other goods after increasing the gasoline price.

They held rallies to stress support for the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic and condemn riots and saboteurs who have destroyed public and private properties in the past few days.

In the cities of Tehran province too, they held rallies in the streets across Tehran province to show strong support for the Islamic Republic and to denounce the recent acts of rioting and vandalism, which hit several cities following a wave of protests against a government decision to increase gasoline prices.

*** Gov't spox says people stayed away from rioters

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday Nov 18 that people have stayed away from rioters intending to create an atmosphere in which the voice of protesters could not be heard.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rabiei said police for many times requested people to stay away from these movements in order to help bring calmness in the cities and prevent looting.

He added that the behavior of rioters are the same as the old terrorists in Iran who were looking for the system's collapse.

People are worried that the rising gas prices may result in increasing inflation rate, he said adding that there is no room for such concern as the government would give a proper and timely response.

Unfortunately, we saw that some of them set the banks ablaze, attacked military and law enforcement centers and infrastructures such as gas, and attacks on people's property, he noted.

***Spokesman: EU should show commitment to JCPOA instead of supporting rioters in Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Nov 21 strongly criticized certain European countries for supporting rioters in Iran, and said that instead of sympathizing with violence-seekers the EU states should try to remain committed to their Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments.

"Europe instead of making interfering remarks and supporting the rioters should be accountable to their lack of commitments vis-à-vis the Iranian nation," Mousavi said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman deplored the recent remarks by the European officials, especially the European Union foreign policy spokesperson, as blatant meddling in Iran's internal affairs.

Mousavi recommended the European countries that they had better first deal with their internal problems and looking for a remedy for widespread unrests that shows itself in Europe on a weekly basis, leaving behind casualties and numerous arrests.

