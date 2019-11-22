Iranian cleric says no one is opposing protests

Article 27 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran deals with freedom of peaceful gatherings provided that arms are not carried during the gatherings and the assemblies are not detrimental to the fundamental principles of Islam.

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech, Ayatollah Khatami referred to the recent violent demonstrations in Iran said that these incidents have been followed by rising gas price, this decision was the decision of the Heads of State and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei confirmed their decision.

Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami underlined that the world knows that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful system, and said that "this is not a system that will be shaken by these stupid evils.

If you want to try your luck again, know that you will fail again, Khatami added.

Recent violent demonstrations in Iran that took place after the government increased petrol prices have given rise to the issue of what to do to prevent violence while respecting people's right to protest.

Burnt petrol stations, houses and looted shops are the visible consequences of recent riots which took place over past days.

While the Iranian Constitution recognizes the right to protest for the country’s citizens, it allows the authorities to crack down on riots.

