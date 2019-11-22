Sarajevo Mayor emphasizes urban cooperation with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mahmoud Heidari, Skaka expressed happiness over having the opportunity to get increased knowledge about the civilization and the scientific and artistic abilities of Iran and stressed the importance of continued cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries in the field of civil service.

He also praised the hospitality of the mayors of Tehran and Isfahan during his recent visit to Iran.

Heidari underlined the special interest of the Iran's government and nation in the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and stated that urban diplomacy can complement the good relations of the two countries and play a constructive role in bilateral relations.

Skaka accompanied by two members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital city council traveled to Tehran at the invitation of Tehran's mayor Pirouz Hanachi in the first half of November.

*** Tehran ready to share experiences with Sarajevo on reducing air pollution

On Nov 7, the Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi expressed readiness for solving air pollution problems by introducing counselors and active companies.

Speaking in a meeting with Skaka, Hanachi referred to commonalities between Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially cultural ones.

Referring to wastes and air pollution as an epidemic problem in all big cities Tehran is ready to have any cooperation with Sarajevo with this regard.

Stressing on finding the root cause of pollution, he said 80% of pollution in Iran is due to fossil fuels.

He noted that 8.5 million people are living in Tehran and 4.5 cars commute in the city.

