Vietnamese business delegation to visit Iran's Western Azarbaijan Province

The business delegation from Vietnam will visit Western Azarbaijan Province for two days next week in a bid to gauge the region’s trade capacities.

“Many Vietnamese businessmen are looking for Azarbaijan’s apples,” said Western Azarbaijan Province Governor Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari on Thursady.

Iran and Vietnam are keen on boosting their trade ties.

Western Azarbaijan Province is Iran’s gates to Europe as it shares borders with Iraq, Turkey and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

