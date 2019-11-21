Nov 22, 2019, 1:02 AM
Vietnamese business delegation to visit Iran's Western Azarbaijan Province

Oroumiyeh, Nov 22, IRNA - A business delegation from Vietnam will travel to Iran’s Western Azarbaijan Province next week to get to know trade capacities in the northwestern Iranian province. 

The business delegation from Vietnam will visit Western Azarbaijan Province for two days next week in a bid to gauge the region’s trade capacities. 

“Many Vietnamese businessmen are looking for Azarbaijan’s apples,” said Western Azarbaijan Province Governor Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari on Thursady. 

Iran and Vietnam are keen on boosting their trade ties.

Western Azarbaijan Province is Iran’s gates to Europe as it shares borders with Iraq, Turkey and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

