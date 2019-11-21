Iranian scientists develop ship hull inspection robot

A group of Iranian scientists at Sharif University of Technology have designed and developed a robot that can inspect ships’ bodies and the detect if there are defects and other elements that can prevent its sail.

“This robot can stick to the hull and scan it. The robot can go as deep as 40 meters in the water and is able to send high resolution images even in murky waters,” said Nader Ranjbar, Master in Marine Engineering and Ship Architecture in an interview with IRNA.

The robot is being tested and when the test period is over, it can be commercially produced and sold to various ship lines.

Ranjbar added that there are several other such robots in the world, mentioning that the device is completely designed and developed in Iran to help mechanize ship hulls inspection.

