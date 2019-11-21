World needs consensus against sanctions, says Russian academician

“Economic situation of many countries is very complicated as 39% of United Nations member states are under different sanctions,” said Vladimir Sazhin, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, addressing the “Globalization in the Contemporary Asia” conference in Moscow.

He mentioned that the US, that produces 25% of the world’s GDP, plays a big role in imposing such sanctions.

Sazhin added that many countries are trying to create alternative systems to counter this structure.

