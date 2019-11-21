Iran says Europe should pay price to keep JCPOA intact

“It’s completely visible that turning a blind eye to the current state of the affairs shows that Europeans are not ready yet to pay the necessary price for maintaining the most important diplomatic achievement and as they call it one of the most important foundations of non-proliferation architecture,” said Kazem Qarib Abadi, Iran’s Ambassador to the international organisations in Vienna, addressing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Thursday.

He mentioned that the they only way to keep 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is that all sides live up to their commitments, adding that Europe needs to define the US destructive role as the main reason for the current state of the affairs instead of criticizing Iran.

Qarib Abadi also noted that western claims about nuclear proliferation due to resumption of Iran’s nuclear energy programme is “baseless”, stressing that such comments won’t stop Iran from continuing its national plans.

"The US claim of negotiations with Iran is a mere political gesture to evade its responsibilities in living up to its international commitments and nuclear weapons doesn’t hold any place in Iran’s defensive and security doctrine,” he declared.

The Iranian envoy stated that if only Iran stays committed to the deal, it will make it a unilateral agreement, mentioning that Iran’s reduction of its voluntary nuclear commitments is meant to bring back the balance to the pact.

Iran has taken its fourth phase of cutting down on its nuclear commitments in response to Europe’s passivity to stand up against the US withdrawing from the deal and restoring economic sanctions.

