Iran govt. says calm restored to country

“They thought that they launched Operation Forough Javidan 2 while they understood well that in fact Operation Mersad was launched,” tweeted Hesamoddin Ashena, senior advisor to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday with reference to two important operations and counter attacks in the last days of Iraq’s imposed war on Iran in 1980.

On 26 July 1988, terrorist group Mujahadeen-e-Khalq (MEK, MKO), with the support of the Iraqi military, started their Operation Forough Javidan (Eternal Light) in central Iran.

The MKO terrorist group worked with the Iraqi Air Force, advancing towards the Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The Iranian army launched its counter-attack, Operation Mersad (ambush), under Lieutenant General Ali Sayyad Shirazi.

Operation Mersad was the last major military operation of the Iraq-Iran War, ending in a decisive victory for Iran.

Operation Mersad began on 26 July 1988 and lasted only a few days, where the Iranian Armed Forces crushed the MKO in what was the last military operation of any significance of the war.

Ashena was referring to the recent wave of violent unrest in Iran that followed a sharp overnight rise in petrol prices.

The US and several European countries have thrown their support behind the rioters.

