Spokesman: EU should show commitment instead of supporting rioters in Iran

"Europe instead of making interfering remarks and supporting the rioters should be accountable to their lack of commitments vis-à-vis the Iranian nation," Mousavi said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman deplored the recent remarks by the European officials, especially the European Union foreign policy spokesperson, as blatant meddling in Iran's internal affairs.

Mousavi recommended the European countries that they had better first deal with their internal problems and looking for a remedy for widespread unrests that shows itself in Europe on a weekly basis, leaving behind casualties and numerous arrests.

"What should be taken into account with regard to Iran in the first place is Europe's accountability towards its lack of commitment and lack of implementation of JCPOA commitments and their taking side with the US' bullying and economic terrorism against the Iranian nation not meddling remarks and crocodile tears in defense of rioters and destroyers of public and even private assets in Iran.

Riots by a small number who have taken advantage of legitimate public protests against the government's gas price hike plan in Iran are directed at triggering chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement to step in to stop saboteurs.

A large number of protesters have only been present in the gathering centers and avoided joining the rioters in sabotage attacks on public and private properties.

In a relevant development on Sunday, the IRGC intelligence forces arrested two leaders of saboteurs, who were trying to take advantage of people's peaceful protests in Shiraz in Fars province, southern Iran.

These two people had been hired by certain foreign countries to carry out the mission of provoking people to attack key centers in cities and destroy the public properties in exchange for offers of cash and residence, the IRGC announced.

They also had the mission of filming the sabotage acts and sending them to their leaders abroad, it added.

Other missions of the saboteurs were to torch the police centers, police cars and destroy the government buildings and petrol stations.

Intelligence Ministry said on Sunday that it will strongly deal with the disruption of law and order by lawbreakers and that the Ministry will spare no efforts to fulfill its legal obligation to safeguard national security.

The Ministry said in a statement that major saboteurs of the public security in the past two days have been identified and proper measures are being taken.

The statement was referring to the riots that took place in protest against the petrol price rise on Saturday.

The Intelligence Ministry said in the statement that subsequently, the people will be informed about the measures taken, adding that for sure, the enemies of the people will once again be disappointed.

1391**2050

