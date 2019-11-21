Iranian, Russian energy ministers underline expansion of cooperation

During the meeting in the Russian capital attended by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei, Reza Ardakanian and Alexander Novak exchanged views and discussed contents of agreements at the 15th joint economic commission in the fields of agriculture, banking, energy, industry, and technical affairs.

Ardakanian said that his visit to Russia was aimed at following up on the allocation of five billion dollars loan from the Russian government.

The Iranian minister added that allocation of the loan was approved in Majlis (parliament) several years ago.

Two plans were related to the construction of a power plant with a capacity of 1400 megawatts in the southern province of Hormuzgan and an electrifying railway between Inchebroon and Garmsar.

Another plan was related to urban transportation by adding 2000 metro wagons as well as the railway between Zahedan and Birjand, in the southeast of Iran.

Also, two projects are related to the energy ministry, which one of them is to develop a hydro-electric power plant of Getvand dam from one thousand megawatts to 1640 megawatts.

The development of Ahvaz Ramin Power Plant is also among these projects.

