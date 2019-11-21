Iran's energy minister in Moscow to discuss issues of mutual interest with Russian officials

In the meeting that is slated in a couple of hours, the two ministers are to discuss the articles of the agreement that was reached in the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission in the fields of agriculture, banking, energy, industry, and technology.

Ardakanian told reporters on Wednesday that he would pursue the five billion dollar loan from Russia too.

He said that the loan is going to be used in making power plants and electrifying the railroad from Incheboron to Garmsar.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish