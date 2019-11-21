Nov 21, 2019, 11:39 AM
Iran and Japan stress collaborating, strengthening ties

Beijing, Nov 21, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stressed the need for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

 According to Japan's state television NHK on Thursday, the two foreign ministers exchanged views during a phone conversation.

The report said that Japan's Foreign Minister called on Iran to avoid any measures that would weaken the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Motegi also said that Tokyo will continue its diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Zarif told his Japanese counterpart that the economic benefits which the other parties of the nuclear deal promised Iran have not materialized yet with the US, in particular, trying to undermine the JCPOA.

Zarif also said that Tehran intended to expand relations with Tokyo.

