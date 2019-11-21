Greece eager to boost agricultural ties with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Athens Ahmad Naderi, he referred to the two countries historic relations, saying that they have the potential to promote collaboration in the agricultural sector.

"We are willing to enhance ties with Iran, as it will benefit both sides," he said.

Iran's envoy, for his part, pointed to the US illegal and unilateral exit from the JCPAO and reinstatement of oppressive sanctions against Iran, saying that the US officials claim they are supporting the Iranian people on the one hand and not only impose the most severe sanctions against them but also force others to uphold the sanctions.

During the meeting, both officials discussed mutual cooperation in the agriculture sector, including exchanging goods, machinery, and crops and undertaking educational and research workshops and investments in both countries.

