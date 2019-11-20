5th Int’l Conference on Endocrine, Metabolism kicks off in Isfahan

Hassan Rezvanian, the scientific secretary of the conference, said in an interview with IRNA that the three-day conference will present the latest scientific achievements for endocrinologists, generalists, internal medicine, nuclear medicine, radiology and gynecology.

He did not mention the number of internal and external physicians present at the conference and noted that the conference is attended by Dr. Qarib from the US and Professor Esmail Beigi, a professor of diabetes and liver disease, from Ohio and Dr. Azizi, the founder of this field in Iran.

The executive secretary of the conference in an interview with IRNA also said that last year the conference had fewer problems, but this year unfortunately due to numerous problems this conference was held with difficulty.

Mansour Siavash described the goal of the conference to get the doctors acquainted and introduce the latest and most advanced scientific achievements in the field of endocrinology and metabolism.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish