Iran with 2,500 ophthalmologists boasts of special status in region

Secretary of Iranian Society of Ophthalmology (ISO) Mahmoud Jabbarvand said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology, that currently the level of Iran's ophthalmological surgery and scientific training equals that of Europe and the United States.

He further noted that Iran has attained great achievements in the field of using stem cells, as Iranian experts are capable of conducting high level applied research works in the fields.

Mashad Medical Sciences University is considered among the advanced academic centers which have trained excellent ophthalmologists and that's for the same reason that it is currently hosting of the 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology.

The 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology opened in Mashad Medical Sciences University on Tuesday and will continue until Friday.

