Nov 21, 2019, 2:19 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83563435
0 Persons

Tags

Iran with 2,500 ophthalmologists boasts of special status in region

Iran with 2,500 ophthalmologists boasts of special status in region

Mashad, Nov 21, IRNA – Iran with some 2,500 ophthalmologists enjoys a special status in this branch of medicine among regional states.

Secretary of Iranian Society of Ophthalmology (ISO) Mahmoud Jabbarvand said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology, that currently the level of Iran's ophthalmological surgery and scientific training equals that of Europe and the United States.

He further noted that Iran has attained great achievements in the field of using stem cells, as Iranian experts are capable of conducting high level applied research works in the fields.   

Mashad Medical Sciences University is considered among the advanced academic centers which have trained excellent ophthalmologists and that's for the same reason that it is currently hosting of the 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology.

The 29th annual congress of the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology opened in Mashad Medical Sciences University on Tuesday and will continue until Friday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 9 =