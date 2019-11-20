Int’l Ophthalmology Congress kicks off in Mashad

The four-day congress, hosted by Mashad University of Medical Sciences, kicked off in cooperation with the Iranian Society of Ophthalmology.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 29th International Congress of Ophthalmology in Iran, the scientific secretary of the congress noted that the ophthalmology professors from the US, Switzerland, Germany, Iraq, Turkey, Syria and several other Arab countries are attending the international congress.

Mohammad Reza Sedaghat added that this congress is held every year with the aim of increasing the level of scientific and practical knowledge and skills in diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases among physicians and professors of the six fields of ophthalmology in the country.

He stated that Mashad University of Medical Sciences as the largest and most equipped university in the country in terms of technical facilities and ophthalmology specialty hosts the 29th congress of Iranian Ophthalmology Society as the greatest ophthalmology event in the country.

The secretary of 29th International Congress of Ophthalmology in Iran said that the latest scientific achievements and research activities in ophthalmology will be presented in the form of 190 articles via lectures and posters out of which 60 articles will be presented in the form of posters.

